Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, Bluedio Hi(Hurricane) TWS Wireless Earbud Headphones in-Ear Earphones with Charging Case, Mini Car Headset Built-in Mic for Cell Phone/Running/Android, 5Hrs Playtime

NOTE: Original Bluedio Hi Wireless Earbuds ONLY sold by” Bluedio”.



Auto Power On and Pairing with Phone



First Pairing

First step – Open the charging case,long-press the multi-function button respectively, click any one of the earphones, the two earphones can be paired quickly. S

econd step-turn on the blutooth of your phone and choose “Hi”

After First Pairing

Put the earphones in the charing case, click the charing button of charing box

Then open the charing box to take out the earphones, they will be turned on and reconnected automatically

How to do if only one earphone has sound or the other earphone does not be connected?

Firstly, long-press the multi-function button to turn on the earphones, press the multi-function button for three times,the earphones will be turned down automatically,

Secondly, put the two earphones back into the charing box, close the the cover, click the charing button of charing box, clear the pairing imformation

Restart the earphones and turn on the Bluetooth of phone for Bluetooth pairing

Face Recognition Technology

The built-in touch sensor chip intelligently senses the wearing status.

When you take down only the RIGHT earbud from you head, the music will pause, when you wear it, the music will continue to play.

Superior Sound Quality

13mm dynamic speakers(Biggest Driver on the earphones Market At Present) and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Bluedio Hi Support A2DP, HSP, HFP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound. Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

Light Weight & Fashionable Design

So light you can barely notice, comfortable after hours of wear thanks to its ergonomic design.The 600mAh large capacity charing case is portable,easy to store and dirty-resistant

Comfortable Wearing

Bluedio’s eartips are engineered from a super-soft liquid silicone for exceptional in-ear comfort. Eartips are also available in multiple sizes to ensure everyone has a perfect listening experience.

1 x Bluedio Hi

1 x Charging Case

1 x Charger Cable

1 x User Manual

3 Pairs of eartips with 3 different sizes(S,M,L)

Playtime Per Charge

5-6 Hrs

Total Playtime with Charging Case

Noise reduction

CVC 8.0 Noise reduction

Bluetooth

Drivers

Sound

Qualcomm 3020 chipset; Deep Bass Stereo Sound

Bluedio VFT patent; Clear Sound Quality

13mm dynamic speakers and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality

Bluedio VFT patent; Clear Sound Quality

Other Features

APTX; Face Recognition Technology

Face Recognition Technology; Ultra-lightweight build; More Comfortable Wearing

Face Recognition Technology

Touch Control: More Comfortable Wearing; Face Recognition Technology

