Bluetooth 5.0 Computer Speakers, ELEGIANT 20W Wired/Wireless Computer Sound Bar, Mini Soundbar Speaker with Strong Bass One-Button Control LED Light for PC Cellphone Desktop Tablet Laptop TV

Product Description

ELEGIANT SR500 Bluetooth Portable Soundbar

Compared other speakers, here we got:

* Bluetooth 5.0– More fast and stable connection.

* 4 Ways Connection–Bluetooth/ Aux-in/ TF Card/ U stick.

* One Button Control– More easy and freedom.

* Home TV Stereo Sound– Loud and bass.

Technical specifications:

Rated output power: 2 * 10 W

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0

Supporting protocols: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Frequency response: 80HZ-18KHZ

Signal to noise ratio: ≥80dB

Distortion: 1 KHz 1 watt 0.3%

Speaker system: 2.0 stereo + low frequency amplification

Battery type: 18650 3.7V1800MAH lithium ion battery

Charging time: 4 hours, playing time: 8-10 hours at 60% volume

Function: auxiliary input, Bluetooth, hands-free, TF card, U disk

Product size: 45cm * 5cm * 6cm

Packing list: Bluetooth speaker, charging cable, 3.5 mm audio cable, user manual.

More Stable & Longer Distance

The Soundbar Speaker supports cable & wireless connection. The Bluetooth 5.0 Technology ensures a higher transmission and a more stable connection. Also, you can use the Aux/ TFcard/ Ustick to play songs.

2* 10 W Bass Speakers

Adopted the newest configurations, the ELEGIANT SR500 Soundbar has 2*10W built-in speakers and Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, which means it can produce greater bass and excellent sound performance.Note: Please keep the device 30% above battery, then you can get a better experience

One Button Control & Built-in Mic

One button design makes it easy to control. And the built-in mic can let you answer the phone calls even when you are listening the music, just press the button and ready to go.Good gift for parents, friends, and gamers.

Connection

Aux, Bluetooth 5.0

Aux, Bluetooth 5.0

Aux, Bluetooth 5.0

LED lighting

Power

2*10W

2*3W

2*3W

2*5W

2*5W

Life time

6-8 hours

Powered by USB cable

Powered by USB cable

Powered by USB cable

10 hours

Suitable for

Smartphones Tablets Laptop PC Computer MP3

PC Computer, Laptop, Notebook, Smartphone, Tablet

PC Computer, Laptop, Notebook, Smartphone, Tablet

PC Computer, Laptop, Notebook, Smartphone, Tablet

Smartphones Tablets Laptop PC Computer MP3

♪【AUX-IN & BT Mode】The Soundbar Speaker supports Cable & Wireless connection. With Bluetooth Chip 5.0 version, it can quickly establish a stable connection with most Bluetooth devices. 3.5mm audio interface makes it suitable for any device that has an audio output. In addition, the speaker can read music from TF card and USB stick and play.

♪ 【One-Button Control &Built-in Mic】After connecting to the AUX line, long press the button to change to AUX/BT mode; Long press the rotary button left/right to decrease/increase the volume; short press the rotary button left/right to decrease/increase the volume. When coming a call, you can simply press the button to answer the call. One button to control all function you need. (Hearing protection: when the volume is adjusted to the maximum, the speaker will emit a prompt sound)

♪ 【Elegant Design &Long Battery Life】 With the 1800mAh built-in battery, the speaker can play music for 8H when it is fully charged. Just enjoy the music without needing to worry the battery. Also, there is a LED light surrounding the button which makes it looks elegant and well-made. Made of metal mesh material, it can effectively prevent music distortion and block external noise.

♪ 【Compatible with Multiple Devices】: SR500 Bluetooth 5.0 Soundbar compatible with iPhone,Tablets, Smartphones, play audio from Laptops, PCs, Mp3 player, perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, car, parties.