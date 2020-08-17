Bluetooth 5.0 Computer Speakers, ELEGIANT 20W Wired/Wireless Computer Sound Bar, Mini Soundbar Speaker with Strong Bass One-Button Control LED Light for PC Cellphone Desktop Tablet Laptop TV

Price: $36.99
(as of Aug 17,2020 22:49:03 UTC – Details)
Product Description
ELEGIANT SR500 Bluetooth Portable Soundbar
Compared other speakers, here we got:
* Bluetooth 5.0– More fast and stable connection.
* 4 Ways Connection–Bluetooth/ Aux-in/ TF Card/ U stick.
* One Button Control– More easy and freedom.
* Home TV Stereo Sound– Loud and bass.
Technical specifications:
Rated output power: 2 * 10 W
Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
Supporting protocols: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP
Frequency response: 80HZ-18KHZ
Signal to noise ratio: ≥80dB
Distortion: 1 KHz 1 watt 0.3%
Speaker system: 2.0 stereo + low frequency amplification
Battery type: 18650 3.7V1800MAH lithium ion battery
Charging time: 4 hours, playing time: 8-10 hours at 60% volume
Function: auxiliary input, Bluetooth, hands-free, TF card, U disk
Product size: 45cm * 5cm * 6cm
Packing list: Bluetooth speaker, charging cable, 3.5 mm audio cable, user manual.
More Stable & Longer Distance
The Soundbar Speaker supports cable & wireless connection. The Bluetooth 5.0 Technology ensures a higher transmission and a more stable connection. Also, you can use the Aux/ TFcard/ Ustick to play songs.
2* 10 W Bass Speakers
Adopted the newest configurations, the ELEGIANT SR500 Soundbar has 2*10W built-in speakers and Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, which means it can produce greater bass and excellent sound performance.Note: Please keep the device 30% above battery, then you can get a better experience
One Button Control & Built-in Mic
One button design makes it easy to control. And the built-in mic can let you answer the phone calls even when you are listening the music, just press the button and ready to go.Good gift for parents, friends, and gamers.
Connection
Aux, Bluetooth 5.0
Aux, Bluetooth 5.0
Aux, Bluetooth 5.0
Power
2*10W
2*3W
2*3W
2*5W
2*5W
Life time
6-8 hours
Powered by USB cable
Powered by USB cable
Powered by USB cable
10 hours
Suitable for
Smartphones Tablets Laptop PC Computer MP3
PC Computer, Laptop, Notebook, Smartphone, Tablet
PC Computer, Laptop, Notebook, Smartphone, Tablet
PC Computer, Laptop, Notebook, Smartphone, Tablet
Smartphones Tablets Laptop PC Computer MP3
♪【AUX-IN & BT Mode】The Soundbar Speaker supports Cable & Wireless connection. With Bluetooth Chip 5.0 version, it can quickly establish a stable connection with most Bluetooth devices. 3.5mm audio interface makes it suitable for any device that has an audio output. In addition, the speaker can read music from TF card and USB stick and play.
♪ 【One-Button Control &Built-in Mic】After connecting to the AUX line, long press the button to change to AUX/BT mode; Long press the rotary button left/right to decrease/increase the volume; short press the rotary button left/right to decrease/increase the volume. When coming a call, you can simply press the button to answer the call. One button to control all function you need. (Hearing protection: when the volume is adjusted to the maximum, the speaker will emit a prompt sound)
♪ 【Elegant Design &Long Battery Life】 With the 1800mAh built-in battery, the speaker can play music for 8H when it is fully charged. Just enjoy the music without needing to worry the battery. Also, there is a LED light surrounding the button which makes it looks elegant and well-made. Made of metal mesh material, it can effectively prevent music distortion and block external noise.
♪ 【Compatible with Multiple Devices】: SR500 Bluetooth 5.0 Soundbar compatible with iPhone,Tablets, Smartphones, play audio from Laptops, PCs, Mp3 player, perfect for home, dorm room, kitchen, bathroom, car, parties.