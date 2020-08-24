Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds HD Stereo Bass Sound Mini in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds with Built in Mic and Charging Case for Sports Running



Price: $39.99 - $29.99

(as of Aug 24,2020 02:58:30 UTC – Details)





【 Uninterrupted Enjoyment】Bluetooth 5. 0 and advanced Bluetooth chip for faster pairing, a stable efficient wireless connection, no signal loss or music dropouts to retain crisp, high-fidelity sound within 10m / 33ft operational range. Never worry about any cut off during listening and controlling. We are making music playback and conversations smoother and clearer than ever. Make your lifestyle cool with Bluetooth 5. 0 earbuds.

【Breathtaking Music Quality】The unique stereo sound dynamic driver for Hi-Fi Stereo Sound to deliver high fidelity sound clearer than CD quality with richer bass. Crystal clarity and Deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature deliver immersive sound and put you on the stage center. Also combined its CVC 8. 0 technology on the built-in microphone, you’ll experience a whole new world of crystal-clear phone calls.

【Touch Control & One Step Pairing】Just taking out the earbuds, they are always automatically connected. You don’t need any skills to use Wireless earbuds and you will be in your music world in a couple of seconds. With just finger touch, you can use them to play/pause music, receive/end calls ect.

【USB-C Quick Charge Powers 30 Hrs】True wireless earbuds that last 4-5 hours on a full charge and a charging case holds multiple additional charges for up to extra 30 hours playtime. Compact and lightweight charging case exclusively for you to carry wireless earbuds around. USB-C Quick Charge offers a more quickly and safer way to charge charging case fully in 90 minutes. This design also increases the Bluetooth earbuds’ battery life.