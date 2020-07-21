Blueshadow WiFi Range Extender – Dual Band 2.4G/5G High Speed Signal Booster 1200Mbps | Wi-Fi Amplifier Repeater with WPS | 2X 4dBi External Antennas & Compact Designed Internet Booster



Price: $42.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 07:33:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Blueshadow 1200Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender

Specification:

Supported Band: 5GHz(867Mbps) & 2.4GHz(300Mbps)

Wireless Standard: IEEE802.11ac/a/b/g/n

Security Type: WPS-PSK/WPA2-PSK; WPA/WPA2

With US Plug: 100V-240V Supported

Antenna: 2 x 4dBi External Antenna

Port: 2 Lan network port

Package:

1 x WiFi Extender

1 x User Manual

How to set up access point mode

1.Power on, connect to wifi router with an ethernet cable.

2.Go through setup procedure by using website UI.

3.When it prompts you to set a password, click mode in the menu. Change the mode to be an access point.

WPS One Button Connection

WPS button allows users to set up instantly Smart. Small size and wall-mounted design make it easy to deploy and move flexibly.

Stronger Signal

Range Extender mode boosts Wireless Signal to previously unreachable or hard-to wire areas flawlessly,WPS button allows users to set up instantly Smart

AC1200 dual band extender

This Wi-Fi range extender offers up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz.

NOTE: A Wifi extender doesn’t speed up the original Wifi, it extends the signal range.

Installation steps



【HIGH SPEED STABLE SIGNAL BOOSTS】WiFi extender Delivering WiFi up to 300Mbps for 2.4G,867Mbps for 5G. which is ideal for web browsing, online gaming. wall-plug WiFi Repeater is small and discreet, easily blending into your home decor.

【WIDE WI-FI COVERAGE】WiFi extender has high-powered amplifiers & 2 high-gain adjustable antennas for maximum WiFi coverage and penetration, boost receiving sensitivity and sending ability, expand any Wi-Fi to at 65ft.

【QUICK & EASY SET UP】use you cellphone to connect the WiFi repeater”Blue shadow2G/5G”,enter 192.168.10.1 in the browser and into the setting interface,click the repeater mode,select the name of WiFi which you want to extend,enter password and click settings,it will be configured successfully after 5 seconds,then the blue light is on. Here is a quick setup video: 【https://rb.gy/trrvmq】

【Find Ideal Extending Location with Just One Glimpse 】The smart signal indicator with varied colors helps you quickly figure out the connection status. When the signal light turns blue, it means the wifi extender can receive strong signal from your router in this place.when the signal light turns red,it means wifi extender receive weak signal.

【EXCELLENT TECH SUPPORT】We provide 7x24h technical support. Besides, One-year warranty & Free replacement service are also available. If any service support please feel free to contact us at 【[email protected]】