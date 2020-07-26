Blues 21-17 Chiefs: Warren Gatland’s side suffer franchise-record seventh straight loss | Rugby Union News





Sam Cane (r) and Anton Lienert-Brown reveal their dissatisfaction after the last whistle at Eden Park

The Blues returned on the winning course as they sent out the Chiefs crashing to an undesirable record with a 21-17 triumph in a defensively-focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday.

The Blues produced an enormous protective effort on their objective line in the last 5 minutes to maintain a win that moved them to 17 competitors points, 2 behind the table-topping Crusaders, who have a video game in hand.

The Crusaders suffered their very first loss of the domestic competitors on Saturday, when the Hurricanes beat them 34-32 in Christchurch.

Both the Blues and Chiefs were desperate heading into the match to apprehend their particular slides, with the Auckland side having actually lost their last 2 video games after winning the very first 3.

Warren Gatland’s side have actually lost 7 successive video games

Warren Gatland’s side remained in a lot more alarming straits, having actually lost their last 6 video games throughout both Super Rugby and the domestic competitors, and Sunday’s defeat was a team-record seventh in succession.

The house side, with Beauden Barrett in his favored position of fly-half, looked the most unsafe as they raced out to a 14 -0 lead thanks to transformed attempts to Matt Duffie and captain Patrick Tuipulotu.

The Chiefs, assisted by a succession of charges, slowly started to develop continual pressure however were held out by a strong defence and just undertook to Lachlan Boshier to reveal for all of their first-half endeavour.

The Blues prevented a 3rd straight loss by beating the Chiefs

Early in the 2nd half, Solomon Alaimalo connected the video game up after he rounded off a sweeping motion in which Brad Weber, Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown combined wonderfully for an attack down the blind side.

Damian McKenzie then provided the Chiefs the lead for the very first time when he slotted a charge to make it 17-14 on the 50- minute mark, prior to Blues scrum-half Finlay Christie got the benefit back with the house side’s 3rd shot.

The Chiefs came close to taking triumph at the death; just some desperate Blues defence on their line, and a match-winning play from reserve lock Josh Goodhue to require an alleviating charge by overcoming the ball when No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula lunged for the line, rejected the visitors.

The Chiefs were disturbed that the referee did not refer it to the TMO to see if Sowakula had actually scored, however the Blues eventually claimed their very first win in 3.