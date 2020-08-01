Bluenin T30 True Wireless Earbuds,Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Sport Earphones with Charging Case, 136H Playtime, Stereo Sound Headset with CVC8.0 Noise Canceling Mic, IPX7 Waterproof Earbuds for Work Out



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 01:33:49 UTC – Details)





【Immerse Yourself on Music】Benefit from the Bluetooth 5.0 technology and 12 mm dynamic drivers , the Bluetooth earbuds will let you enjoiy HiFi stereo sound of deep bass and crystal clear treble from more stable signal transmission and lower power consumption. Meanwhile, the Built-in Mic and CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology will Provide the Bluetooth headset with an Excellent Listening and talking phone experience.

【Super Long Playtime】The super long-lasting wireless bluetooth headphones meet all your demands for travel and fitness. With the 2500mAh Charging Case, you could enjoy 136H music, and with a single charge, the earbuds can be used for 6 hours. Charging case features LED display to indicate battery life as well as could consider case as a power bank for phone or other device.

【ONE-STEP Pairing & Convenient Connection】These Bluetooth headphones sport with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures an incredible stable and fast connection. Only take the wireless earbuds out of the charging case then earbuds will automatically paired and connected, “T30” will appears on your iPhone/Android smart phone speedly.

【Multifunction Touch Control】Sensitive touch control sensors give you a hassle-free experience, you could answer and hang up calls, switch the music or adjust volume by tapping on the earbuds instead of picking up your phone when it’s a few feet away. More details please see the contained manual and if you need electronic version manual, please let us know.