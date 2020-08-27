Blueberry farmers warn of ‘disaster’ crop



Wild blueberries are chosen in August in the United States state of Maine





The blueberry is a fruit associated with the United States, however farmers of the wild crop are having a hard time.

David Yarborough is unquestionable about this summertime’s wild blueberry harvest inMaine “It has been terrible,” he states.

Prof Yarborough, a specialist in the berries at the University of Maine’s gardening department, invested 28 years encouraging and assisting farmers in the United States’s far north eastern state.

He states that the 2020 crop, which has actually been chosen over the previous month, will be restricted. “It is to do with the weather condition, We had a series of frosts at the start of June, and after that substantial dry spell for the entire of the summertime.

“So we have much less fruit, and the berries are much smaller. It is a disaster.”