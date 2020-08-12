Blue Whale Memory Foam Gaming Chair with Metal Base, Integrated Adjustable Lumbar Support Aluminum Alloy Adjustable Armrest High Back Computer Desk Leather Swivel Office Chair 8297



Product Description

Description:

If you’re a regular gamer, investing in an ergonomically suitable chair is a must. Over the long-term, the chair must continue to protect your body from the damage of extended wear and tear. If you’re having trouble justifying the cost of a gaming chair, think of it like a helmet for a motorcycle: it’s an accessory that’s necessary for keeping your hobby safe.Our gaming chairs aren’t your typical office seating; they’re built for optimal comfort during marathon gaming sessions. Whether you prefer to spend your time on virtual farming or intense, first-person shooter campaigns, a good gaming chair makes it that much easier to lose yourself in the game.

Comfort:

Dtachable massage lumbar support&headrest

Premium scratchproof PU leather

Wide and thick seat cushion

High-density sponge

Aluminum alloy armrest

90-135 degrees angle backrest adjustment

20 degree rocking function

360 degree swivel rotation

🕊Comfort: An ergonomic racing gaming chair provides comfortable seating experience in daily life or long-time working,the adjustable headrest&lumbar support will support your neck and lumbar perfectly.

🕊Multi-functions: Adjustable functions meet all your needs in your daily life. You can adjust the heigh of the seat, the tilt of the backrest (90-155degrees) and sturdy alumium alloy adjustable armrest (up&down) for working gaming reading or napping, 360 degrees swivel function and mute rolling wheels ensure the smooth movement in all directions.

🕊Material: Integrate metal frame, high density sponge, durable wear-resistant bonded PU leather, explosion-proof gas spring of international standards and heavy duty metal base, provide a powerful guarantee for comfort and safety.

🕊Dimensions& Capacity: Seating Area:20.87″(w)16.53″(D),Backrest Area:22.04″(W)x29.52″(H),Adjustable Height:3.5”,Maximum Load Capacity:350 lbs.

🕊Excellent After-Sales Service: Money back for any reason within 30 days&Free replacement for damaged or defective parts within 24 months. Any dissatisfaction with our products or service, please feel free to contact us.