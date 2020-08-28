Blue Whale Gaming Chair with Massage Lumbar Pillow, PC Computer Video Game Racing Chair Reclining Executive Ergonomic Office Desk Chair with Headrest Grey

Price: $179.99
Product Description
Comfort:
USB massage lumbar support
Premium scratchproof PU leather
Wider and thicker seat cushion
DIY high-density sponge
Aluminum alloy adjustable armrest
90-155 degrees angle backrest adjustment
20 degree rocking function
360 degree swivel rotation
Dimension:
Seating area: 20.5”(w)x18.5”(D)
Backrest: 22.8″(W)x33.1″(H)
Adjustable seat height: 2.6”
Seat Height:17.7”-20.3”
Armrest Area:10.1”(L)x 3.54”(W),
Package size: 33.85″ x 25.19″ x 12.99″(L x W x H)
Max capacity:380lb
Adjustable Headrest
Massage Lumbar Pillow
Thickened Seat Cushion
√Adjustment functions: Multi functions make it become an ideal seat of choice for working，studying，gaming and napping. More specifically, you can adjust the height of the seat (18.5‘’-20.86‘’), the tilt of the high backrest( 90-175 degrees), the 2D dimensions of the armrests(up&down,right&left). 360 degrees swivel rotation&mute rolling wheels ensure the smooth movement in all directions.
√Advanced manufacturing: There are integrate metal frame, high density sponge, premium PU leather, explosion-proof gas spring&heavy duty metal chair base, which provides a powerful guarabtee for the comfort and safety of our chairs.
√ DIMESIONS & Capacity: Seat Area:20.86″(w)x22.04″(D),Backrest Area:24.01″(W)x32.67″(H),Adjustable Height:2.36”.Maximum Load Capacity:360lbs.
√Excellent After-sales Service: Free replacement or money back for any reason within 30 days&1 year warranty on parts. Any dissatisfaction with our products or service, please feel free to contact us.