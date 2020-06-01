Blue Sushi in Center City uses food delivery robot to hand items out to customers amid COVID-19

Philadelphia restaurant Bleu sushi received inventive to preserve its staff and customers secure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To proceed serving their scrumptious sushi and different items, the house owners created Bleu Bot, a socially distancing robot that entertains and delivers food items to take-out customers.



Bleu Bot acts as a go-between for Bleu Sushi staff and their customers to allow them to preserve a secure six-foot distance.

Not solely can it serve customers their food, nevertheless it has a pleasant greeting, dances, and bows.



Owner, Hendra Yong, says customers adore it. Not solely does it preserve everybody secure it supplies leisure throughout these tough occasions.