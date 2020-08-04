Blue Springs brushing scam victim says unwanted package came from Wuhan, China | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.– You didn’t purchase it. You didn’t desire it. So, why is it appearing at your home? People throughout the United States are discovering bundles in their mail boxes without a description. One Blue Springs female becomes part of that group. The package she got came from Wuhan, China.

When the majority of people order something online, they desire it as quickly as possible. However, when Tanya Hillyard opened her mail, she was less than happy.

“I instantly panicked,” Hillyard stated. “You hear everything over there starting from Wuhan. I opened it in my house. I panicked. My children, and my husband. It was really kind of nerve-racking.”

The small orange bag becomes part of a brushingscam Sellers send you a product you didn’t desire and after that they have the ability to make a favorable evaluation under your name. It improves their profile as a seller and assists them appear more genuine to individuals in fact wanting to purchase from them.

“It’s just scary that they have your address, your phone number, and then it shows up and they can just do that, If that’s what’s happening,” HIllyard stated. “They can just write a review by simply shipping something to your address. It’s just weird.”

The Better Business Bureau says this is bad news. Out there on the web your name, address, and phone …