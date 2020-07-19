Blue Lives Matter Creates Powerful Video ‘Standing Up For Officers’ Around The Country

The pro-police group Blues Lives Matter NYC just posted a powerful video online that is “dedicated to all those who lost their lives protecting and serving.”

Titled “I Am,” the 2-minute and 12-second video is billed as “the first video of its kind standing up for officers throughout the nation and offering a response to the current anti-law enforcement movement.” It was shared on the Blue Lives Matter Facebook page, and was created in conjunction with Strike TV. You can watch the video here.

“This video provides a stark contrast to the current anti-law enforcement movement that ignores the faces of every human being who is a law enforcement officer,” Strike TV director Matthew Matossian told the New York Post.

Blue Lives Matter founder Joseph Imperatrice, who is a sergeant with the NYPD, added that the cops featured in the video “are of all ranks and from all over the nation.”

“What is most special are the families of our lost heroes who took part to make this video really come to life,” Imperatrice said. “This video gives them some sense that their loved one is not forgotten through all the chaos. … Officers are human, they hurt, they bleed, they cry and laugh like everyone else. Yet they are demonized. This video gives a first-hand account of the raw emotion these special people are dealing with.”

Freeport Texas Police Chief Raymond Garivey told reporters that “law enforcement is facing difficult times” in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent anti-police protests. He explained that he participated in the video to support “those who proudly wear the uniform and truly have a passion for the job, which includes treating people fairly.”

Garivey went on to say that he is “saddened” that all law enforcers are being branded as “bad officers for the actions of a few” and “I encourage the good cops to keep pushing forward.”

Leanne Simonsen, 45, whose husband Detective Brian Simonsen was killed last year during a botched robbery in New York City, said that she signed on for the project for a very valid reason: “I think we need to show that police are humans too. They have family and friends who need them and love them very much.”

“I never want my husband’s sacrifice forgotten along with all my fellow line-of-duty families,” she continued. “The video was beautifully done and it meant the world to me to represent my husband.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 18, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Rep. Ilhan Omar in hot water: Federal Election Commission records reflect her campaign paid over $1 million to husband’s firm in 2020 cycle

Liberals want to replace ‘racist’ Star-Spangled Banner with 70s pop hit

Justice Ginsburg undergoing cancer treatment, election could be affected