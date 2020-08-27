Blue Jays To Acquire Taijuan Walker

The Blue Jays have agreed to acquire right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Mariners, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter links). Seattle will receive a player to be named later who is not currently in the Blue Jays’ 60-man player pool. GM Jerry Dipoto confirmed the report in a radio appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle (Twitter link via Jessamyn McIntyre), adding that he hopes to eventually bring Walker back to the Mariner as a free agent.

Walker, who turned 28 earlier this month, was the No. 43 overall draft pick by the Mariners back in 2010 and spent six years in the organization before being traded to the D-backs in the 2016-17 offseason. He returned to Seattle on a one-year, $2MM deal this season after missing the vast majority of the 2018-19 seasons in Arizona due to injury.

Though the reunion was short-lived, Walker looked plenty healthy in his five starts to begin the season. He’s pitched to an even 4.00 ERA with a 25-to-8 K/BB ratio, five homers allowed and a 36.8 percent ground-ball rate. Walker’s most recent outing saw him hold a tough Dodgers lineup to three runs — all solo homers — on four hits and a walk with eight punchouts over seven frames. Walker has averaged 93 mph on his heater thus far in 2020, and that number has crept upward of late; he sat at 92.6 mph as recently as…