Blue Jays Place Trent Thornton On IL

The Blue Jays have actually positioned right-hander Trent Thornton on the hurt list with elbow swelling, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports. Thornton “felt kind of weird” when tossing a bullpen, however he’s not in line for an MRI at this moment, per Nicholson-Smith

Set to turn 27 years of ages next month, Thornton signed up with the Blue Jays in a trade with the Astros for infielder Aledmys Diaz in November2018 Thornton ended up as one of the Blue Jays’ most relied-on beginners in 2019, when he tossed 154 1/3 innings and notched a 4.84 ERA/4.59 FIP with 8.69 K/9 and 3.56 BB/9. Prior to his IL positioning this year, he made one look on July 27 and yielded one made work on 8 hits with 3 strikeouts and 2 strolls throughout 4 innings in a win over the Nationals.

Victories have actually remained in brief supply for Toronto, which is off to a 4-6 start, and its rotation has actually been a variety in the early going. Thornton, Tanner Roark and Nate Pearson have actually kept run the board at a great clip up until now. That hasn’t held true for Hyun Jin Ryu and Matt Shoemaker, however they have actually revealed they’re capable big league beginners. That’s particularly real of Ryu, who was a star with the Dodgers in current seasons. In his finest Blue Jays efficiency to date, he tossed 5 nothing innings of one-hit ball in a win over …