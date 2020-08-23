Blue Jays Place Matt Shoemaker On 10-Day IL

The Blue Jays have actually put right-hander Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day hurt list due to carry swelling, the club revealed. Righty Jacob Waguespack was remembered from the club’s alternate training website to take Shoemaker’s area on the active lineup.

Shoemaker has a 4.91 AGE, 3.57 K/BB, and 8.8 K/9 over 25 2/3 innings this season. An unsightly 2.8 HR/9 is accountable for much of that AGE, as Shoemaker has actually enabled a league-leading 8 crowning achievement. While the efficiency has actually been a little unsteady so far, Shoemaker had actually at least been a rather reputable source of innings for a Jays group that hasn’t had much consistency from its rotation.

If the losses of Shoemaker and star possibility Nate Pearson weren’t enough for Toronto, Trent Thornton lasted just an inning in today’s 5-4 loss to the Rays due to his own case of ideal elbow swelling. This was the very same injury that put Thornton on the IL previously this month, and while there hasn’t yet been any word on his status, it promises that Thornton may once again be sidelined so he can get totally healthy.

Hyun Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark, and Chase Anderson now stand as the only 3 healthy choices in the Blue Jays rotation, though Anderson is being brought along gradually after he missed out on numerous weeks recuperating from an oblique injury. Waguespack …