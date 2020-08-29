Blue Jays Checked In On Andrelton Simmons

The Blue Jays have actually talked about shortstop Andrelton Simmons with the Angels, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports (Twitter link). Specifically, the Jays “checked with” Anaheim in Morosi’s words, which might indicate due diligence more than severe discuss Simmons, though the scenario is definitely worth keeping track of with simply over 2 days left prior to the trade due date.

Simmons is just just recently back from a left ankle sprain that cost him over 3 weeks of the season, so the Blue Jays might extremely well wish to view as much as they can of Simmons in action prior to selecting a trade. The veteran shortstop does have at least one hit in 4 of his 5 video games because returning from the hurt list, however his total slash line for 2020 is just.257/.297/.286 in 37 plate looks.

While certainly Toronto wish to get any additional striking it could, Simmons’ most significant property is his glove, as the four-time Gold Glove winner is commonly thought about among the very best protective gamers in baseball history. Adding that kind of glovework at shortstop would go a long towards assisting a position that has actually been a minus for the Jays because Bo Bichette struck the IL. It isn’t yet clear when Bichette may return from his knee sprain, though he did begin baseball activities the other day.

If the Jays did swing a handle …