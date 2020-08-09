Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs 08/09/20 – Odds and NHL Betting Trends

by Odds Shark (@OddsShark)

Deciding whether to rely on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a win-or-go-home match may well boil down to the status of a primary barrier called the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski.

The Maple Leafs are a -160 house favorite with the Columbus Blue Jackets returning as a +140 underdog and there is a 5.5-goal overall on the NHL odds for Sunday at sportsbooks kept track of by Odds Shark.com. The Maple Leafs are 8-7 in their last 15 house video games at Scotiabank Arena as a -150 to -180 preferred on the moneyline, with the overall ending up UNDER in 6 of the last 8 video games because sample.

While the arena will be fan-free, the Blue Jackets are 5-11 in their last 16 away video games as an underdog of +135 or more at online sports betting websites, with the overall ending up OVER 11 times.

Toronto sent this best-of-five certifying round series to a definitive video game with a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win onFriday The resurgence included scoring 3 objectives in the last 4 minutes of the 3rd duration, all while having fun with an additional assailant.

The Blue Jackets blew the lead Friday after Werenski (upper-body injury), Seth Jones’s first-pair defense partner, left the video game. The NHL’s return-to-play strategy prohibits groups from divulging injury or …