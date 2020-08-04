Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs 08/04/20 – Odds and NHL Betting Trends

by Odds Shark (@OddsShark)– Sponsored Post

The Toronto Maple Leafs may require to be faded till they find out a method to prevent playing into the Columbus Blue Jackets’ hand. The Maple Leafs are -145 house favourites with the Blue Jackets returning as a +125 underdog and there is a 5.5-goal overall on the NHL odds for Tuesday at sportsbooks kept track of by Odds Shark.com.

The Maple Leafs enter a socially distanced Scotiabank Arena having actually gone 0-3 in their last 3 championship game as a house favourite. They likewise have a 2-8 record in their last 10 video games as a house favourite of -140 to -170 on the moneyline, with the overall ending up UNDER 7 times. The Blue Jackets are 11 -9 in their last 20 video games (away and house) as an underdog, with the overall ending up UNDER 14 times.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs|OddsShark Matchup Report

Columbus leads the best-of-five certifying series 1-0 by virtue of a 2-0 win in Game 1 onSunday In that contest, the Blue Jackets highlighted why they had the NHL’s third-best goals-against record throughout the shortened routine season, as their effective neutral zone blocking prevented Toronto’s free-flowing design.

Cornerstone defensemen Seth Jones and Zach Werenski, who both logged over 25 minutes of ice time, were each just on the ice for 8 shots versus, consisting of …