Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award

‘Brown Skin Girl” can be an anthem of positivity that heralds the natural beauty of Black and brown girls.

She dedicated her honor to all those people who have been marching in support of racial equality.

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” Beyoncé said. “Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does.”