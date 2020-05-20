Blue Angels honor US Naval Academy’s class of 2020 with special flyover: See the video

Graduates were seated 6 feet besides each various other throughout the event in conformity with social distancing actions, because of the unique coronavirus.

The constraints did not moisten spirits, nonetheless, as the cadets tossed their hats right into the air at the specific very same minute the airplanes overlooked head.

NAVY BLUE ANGELS, FLYING FORCE THUNDERBIRDS COLLABORATING FOR OVERPASS TO SALUTE CORONAVIRUS FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES

This isn’t the initial overpriced salute the Blue Angels have actually given out lately. The armada collaborated with Air Force pilots last month to praise initial -responders and also crucial employees, that were remaining to do their tasks in spite of the threats of the COVID-19 break out.

The Air Force Thunderbirds and also the Navy’s Blue Angels accomplished development trips over New York City, Newark, N.J.; Trenton, N.J., and also Philadelphia.

The Blue Angels and also Thunderbirds likewise flew over Washington, D.C. previously this month, to honor health care employees near Sibley Memorial Hospital, Fox 5reported They after that flew over Atlanta after covering the D.C. location

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

Both trip groups from last month were flying in development in between 1,000 to 1,600 feet.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson added to this record