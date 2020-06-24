BLU G90 launched with 6.5 LCD, triple cameras and Android 10

The newest entry-level providing from US-based BLU is right here – meet the G90. It’s constructed round a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ decision and a waterdrop notch for the 13MP selfie digital camera. Around the again, we’ve got a 16MP main digital camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Theres additionally a capacitive fingerprint reader.









BLU G90 in black and blue

The G90 runs on the MediaTek Helio A25 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is additional expandable by way of the microSD slot. The cellphone boots Android 10 whereas the battery is available in at 4,000 mAh and theres additionally a bundled 10W charger. BLU can also be throwing in a rugged TPU case, glass display screen protector, braided Type-C cable and wired earphones within the field.

The BLU G90 is available in black, magenta, white and blue colours and will retail for $150. Its already on sale within the US by means of Amazon with a $50 low cost.

In addition to the G90, BLU additionally launched the G80 which brings comparable core specs because the G90 however is powered by the Helio P23 SoC and includes a 13MP main digital camera across the again. It will retail for $140 in a single 3/64GB trim.









BLU G80 in black and inexperienced