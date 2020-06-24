BLU G90 launched with 6.5 curved display, triple cameras and Android 10

The latest entry-level offering from US-based BLU will be here – meet with the G90. It’s built around a 6.5-inch HD+ curved display with a waterdrop notch for the 13MP selfie camera. Around the back, we now have a 16MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Theres also a capacitive fingerprint reader.









BLU G90 in black and blue

The G90 runs on the MediaTek Helio A25 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that is further expandable via the microSD slot. The phone boots Android 10 as the battery is available in at 4,000 mAh and theres also a bundled 10W charger. BLU is also throwing in a rugged TPU case, glass screen protector, braided Type-C cable and wired earphones in the box.

The BLU G90 comes in black and blue colors and will retail for $100. Its already on sale in the usa through Amazon.