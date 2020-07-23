BLU G9 Pro -6.3” Full HD Smartphone with Triple Main Camera, 128GB+4GB RAM -Nightfall



The G9 Pro makes a loud statement as how far the BLU Brand has come with its ever-gorgeous Twilight pattern design. With a premium glass Black cover that is both elegant and nice metallic middle housing, The G9 Pro is a one above the rest.

Vivid 6.3” Full HD+ Infinity Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

A.I Triple Camera 48MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 8MP Wide Angle 120° Camera with flash, and 16MP Selfie camera

128GB Internal memory 4GB RAM Micro SD up to 128GB; Mediatek Helio P60 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor | 64 bit with AI technology

Super 4,000mAh battery with 18W Ultra Quick Charge, Wireless Charging Compatible, and Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE (1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28) 3G: (850/900/1700/1900/2100): US compatibility Nationwide on all GSM Networks including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro PCS, and others. Not compatible with CDMA Networks like Verizon, Sprint and Boost Mobile)