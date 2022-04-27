The Youth Union of ARF Dashnaktsutyun and its supporters came in front of the government today with a bucket full of red paint. The young people also had posters with “bloody” hands. The deputies of the NA “Hayastan” faction Kristine Vardanyan and Tadevos Avetisyan announced that they were holding a peaceful demonstration, and the red paint symbolized the blood thirst of one person sitting in the government building.

“Wherever they go, there is blood, their hands are bloody, and that is our blood. “The woman who appeared under the wheels of the car yesterday could have been the wife or sister, daughter of each of us. said Kristine Vardanyan.

His speech was interrupted because the approaching red berets urged to remove the bucket from the public place. In response, MP Tadevos Avetisyan said that he has the right to put his hands in the bucket. After the deputy took his hands out of the bucket and threw himself on the floor, leaving red marks, within a few seconds the police arrived, the bucket fell, there was a commotion.

The police took Tadevos Avetisyan “in the air”, holding him by the hands and feet, to the police car. Avetisyan, however, had already completed his work ․ There were several pairs of red hands left on the floor.

“Nikol, murderer, Armenian murderer,” the protesters shouted, returning to the government.

It is noteworthy that a few steps away from Kristine Vardanyan, a young man was standing quietly, who was suddenly “attacked” by the police and dragged to one side, with another boy. The young man managed to escape from the hands of the police, and the other one was knocked to the ground by several people.

Later, MP Tadevos Avetisyan returned to the ranks of the protesters and announced ․ “This is you, you bring death everywhere.”

In a conversation with journalists, Kristine Vardanyan announced that they would not be stopped by such methods, if someone was brought in, ten more would come.

It should be reminded that yesterday the parents of the immortals in the war put “bloody” shirts in front of the government.

Luiza SUKIASYAN