Blood Pressure Smart Watch – GPS Tracker Smartwatch for Men Women Bifthday Gifts, Waterproof Fitness Activity Tracker with Heart Rate Sleep Monitor Calories Pedometer Wrist Watch

Wiwistore New Version 2020 smartwatch for android phone are designed in business men and fashionable women.

Highlights Released

1. Unique appearance: 1.3″ full circle touch color screen brings clear visual experience on the wrist. The zinc alloy case is formed by multiple CNC, and the bezel is plated with high-gloss and bright vacuum plating to highlight the sense of layering. The silicone strap can be easily controlled on any occasion.

2. Fitness Tracker Watch: The built-in chip HS6620 will accurately monitor your heart rate, sleep tracking, blood pressure and blood oxygen in real time.

3. Activity Tracker Watch: IP68 waterproof rating requirements, can be used for swimming, raining, hand washing and other activities. At the same time, there are 8 sports modes for you to choose, the watch will automatically record heart rate, steps, calories, steps and so on during the exercise.

4. Multifunction: Supports DIY wallpaper, remote photography, music control, raise to wake, brightness, sedentary reminder, stopwatch, countdown, etc.

⚙How to sync this smart watch with your mobile phone:

1. Download the APP named “WearFit2.0” by scaning QR code of the manul, or search “WearFit2.0” from Google Play or App store.

2. Open the “WearFit2.0” – Device – Bind Device.

3. Complete the connection.

Parameter:

Model: D7

APP: WearFit2.0

Sync: Bluetooth 4.0

Screen: 1.3″ full circle touch color screen

Battery type: Lithium Battery

Battery capacity: 230mAh

Waterproof level: IP68

Working time: 4-5 days

Charging time: 2-3 hours

Note:

The smart watch for Android/iOS most smart phones with iOS 8.0 and Android 4.4 and higher.

If you have any difficulties in using, please remember to contact our after-sales customer service team.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE: This smartwatches are compatible with most iOS 8.0 and Android 4.4 and above smart phones. If you get any difficulties in using, please remember to contact our after-sales customer service team.