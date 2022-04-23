Other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out in the Serious Crimes Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in order to find out all the circumstances of the case of false reporting by the citizen MB about the planned terrorist attack.

“According to preliminary data, the user of the” Telegram “social network, not having information about the planned terrorist attack, on April 11, 2022, on his telegram page accessible to the general public, falsely reported that terrorist attacks were possible both in Yerevan and in order to create an emergency situation. outside the capital.

A criminal case has been initiated in the RA NSS Investigation Department in accordance with Article 259 of the RA Criminal Code, the preliminary investigation of which is being carried out in the Serious Crimes Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee.

During the preliminary investigation, the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the crime was found out, who posted a post with the above-mentioned content on the page of the “Telegram” social network.

The latter was arrested. He was charged under Article 259 of the RA Criminal Code, միջ a motion was submitted to the court to use detention as a measure of restraint.

The investigation is underway, “the statement said.