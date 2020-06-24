Blogger couple were ‘sent live spiders’ after criticising eBay

The US Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation in to whether eBay targeted every other critics with disturbing harassment campaigns after a couple who ran an ecommerce newsletter unmasked last week how they were allegedly stalked and sent bizarre deliveries by workers at the business.

Prosecutors revealed an indictment against six former eBay employees a week ago for threatening David and Ina Steiner, the founders of ECommerceBytes.com, and reportedly sending them packages containing live spiders and cockroaches, a bloody pig mask and a funeral wreath.

Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew Lelling said the purported harassment campaign was spurred because executives at the company were enraged by critical coverage eBay had received on the Steiners’ website.

‘This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natick all because they published content that company executives didn’t like,’ Lelling said last week.

And now his office is working to determine if every other critics of the ecommerce giant fell victim to similar schemes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The pig’s head the couple received in the mail in shown above in an image taken by the Massachusetts DA’s Office

For the Steiners, the outlined harassment first began in August 2019, when the couple say they started to get a number of threatening emails and tweets.

Shortly a while later, federal prosecutors say the couple then received a package brought to their entry way which contained a mask of a bloody pig’s head, that was followed by the delivery of a funeral wreath.

The strange packages continued to arrive over a period of several weeks, with the content of each and every growing increasingly bizarre. Fly larvae, spiders, roaches and a self-help book about coping with the increasing loss of a spouse were also received by the couple.

After the bloody pig mask was delivered, Ina received a message on Twitter saying: ‘DO I’VE UR ATTENTION NOW????,’ court documents show.

According to federal prosecutors, the defendants had pornography addressed to the victims delivered to their next-door neighbors’ house, and took out an ad on Craigslist inviting ‘singles, couples and swingers’ to come to the newsletter publisher’s home to party each night.

The couple also noticed strange cars following them around their small town of Natick, Massachusetts. They reported the incidents to police, who initially ruled them off as elaborate pranks.

However, after the Steiners photographed among the suspicious vehicles tailing them, the police were able to track the license plate back once again to a rental car booked underneath the name of Veronica Zea, who was staying in the Boston Ritz-Carlton hotel, along with a man named David Harville.

As they continued to analyze, police later found that both Zea and Harville worked for eBay, based significantly more than 3,000 miles away in San Jose, California. eBay was frequently featured on the Steiners’ internet site, ECommerceBytes.

The police department’s discovery prompted a criminal investigation into an alleged harassment campaign thought to have been ordered by some within eBay’s executive ranks.

United States District Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling (second from left) announces charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and witness tampering against six ex-eBay executives

During his announcement Monday, Lelling leveled charges against James Baugh, 45, of San Jose, California, eBay’s senior director of safety & security, and David Harville, 48, of New York City, eBay’s director of global resiliency.

Both of the men were charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

The remaining four employees charged are identified in documents as Stephanie Popp, 32, of San Jose, eBay’s former senior manager of worldwide intelligence; Brian Gilbert, 51, of San Jose, a former senior manager of special operations for eBay’s global security team; Stephanie Stockwell, 26, of Redwood City, California, former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center, and Veronica Zea, 26, of San Jose, a former eBay contractor who worked being an intelligence analyst.

They are each charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

Court documents detail how two members of the company’s executive leadership team orchestrated a three-part plot to go after the middle-aged couple after their newsletter published an article about litigation involving eBay.

The so-called cyberstalking campaign was launched soon after Devin Wenig, eBay’s chief executive during the time, and his chief communications officer, Steve Wymer, embarked on a far more aggressive public-relations strategy that included challenging critics such as for instance ECommerceBytes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Wenig and Wymer were said to be determined to prove that rival company Amazon was assisting to fund the Steiners’ site, and therefore essentially paying them to publish negative statements about eBay.

The two executives did not yield any evidence to guide the theory, but Wenig’s wife, Cindy Lee Horowitz, complained to eBay’s security team about the tone of ECommerceBytes’ reader comments about her husband, claiming than an unknown man had also shown up at their residence because of them.

Steven Wymer, eBay’s PR chief for nine months in 2019, reportedly texted Wenig in regards to the plot

As part of the 2nd phase of the campaign, some of the defendants allegedly sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the victims in Natick

Former employees who caused Wenig claim he was obsessive by what he perceived to be negative coverage of the business, often reacting forcefully or being ‘easily set off’ by any unfavorable posts.

Court documents show text changes between the former CEO and Wymer, by which Wenig expresses concern about some of the Steiners’ coverage.

After a May 31, 2019, post on EcommerceBytes in which the site analysed Wenig’s remarks at a shareholder meeting, the CEO texted Wymer telling him, ‘I couldn’t care less what she says,’ in mention of Ina Steiner, the editor of the web site. ‘Take her down’.

That message followed on from an exchange the pair shared in April 2019, regarding a short article about Wenig’s compensation published by Ina Steiner, titled ‘eBay CEO Devin Wenig Earns 152 Times That of Employees.’

Though the Steiners’ web site was obscure, it did have a substantial following among eBay sellers, who frequently left snarky or personal comments about Wenig or other executives.

In the article about Wenig’s salary, one commenter wrote: ‘What a foolish Board. What an overpaid empty suit. What a joke.’

Wymer then texted Wenig, reassuring him that they would ‘crush this lady’ for publishing the piece.

By the summer of 2019, James Baugh, then eBay’s director of security and safety, was drawing up the blueprints for an so-called campaign to silence the Steiners, prosecutors say

By the summertime of 2019, James Baugh, then eBay’s director of safety and security, was drawing up the blueprints for an alleged campaign to silence the Steiners, prosecutors say.

Baugh’s inspiration for the campaign was reported to be drawn from the movie Johnny Be Good, a 1988 sports comedy by which friends arranged a series of ‘unwanted and distracting items and people’ brought to their football coach’s home, including an elephant and a male stripper.

He showed his team a clip from the film within a meeting and allegedly said he wanted something similar to eventually the Steiners during the first wave of his campaign, prosecutors say.

A later text exchange from July 2019 shows a conversation between Wenig and Wymer, after ECommerceBytes published several more negative stories about eBay.

‘If you are ever going to take her down, now is the time,’ Wenig texted Wymer, who responded, ‘On it.’

Wymer then forward the message to Baugh, adding: ‘She is biased troll who needs to get BURNED DOWN.’

‘Copy that,’ Baugh replied. ‘I have a plan B. I will put it in motion.’

Wymer then assured Baugh he would ‘manage any bad fall out’, insisting ‘we just need to STOP her.’

As area of the second phase of the campaign, a number of the defendants allegedly sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to go to the victims in Natick.

In one instance, the masterminds of the bizarre vendetta also ordered a preserved pig fetus to be delivered to their victims, however it was never sent to the Natick couple because the seller began making inquiries in regards to the order.

Court documents allege that Baugh, Gilbert, Popp and another eBay security employee planned these messages to become increasingly disturbing, culminating with ‘doxxing’ the victims by publishing their home address online.

It is alleged that the eBay staffers intended then to possess Gilbert, a former Santa Clara police captain, approach the victims with an offer to help stop the harassment in a ‘white-knight strategy’ – an effort to advertise good will towards eBay and generate more favorable coverage in the newsletter.

The third phase of the twisted plot allegedly involved secretly surveilling the victims in their home.

According to the complaint, in August 2019, Baugh, Harville, Zea and later Popp drove to the victims’ home in Natick several times. The plan was to break in to the couple’s garage and install a GPS device on the car.

‘As protection in the event they were stopped by local police, Baugh and Harville allegedly carried false documents purporting to exhibit that they were investigating the victims as “Persons of Interest” who had threatened eBay executives,’ based on court documents.

In meetings, Baugh reportedly told his team that the campaign had to be kept confidential, but said the scheme was supported by executive management.

Ina Steiner soon began receiving emails and newsletters for things she hadn’t subscribed to, such as for instance ‘Cat Faeries’ and ‘the Satanic Temple’. Abusive messages continued to roll in from Twitter too, with one threatening, ‘I guess im goin to have to get ur attention another way bitch…’

Once the authorities connected the game back to eBay, the individuals involved are said to have attempted to cover their tracks.

The defendants allegedly sought to interfere with the investigation by lying to the police about eBay’s involvement while pretending to offer the company’s assistance with the harassment, along with by lying to eBay’s lawyers about their involvement.

At one point, Baugh, Gilbert, Popp, and Stockwell allegedly plotted to fabricate yet another eBay ‘Person of Interest’ document that may be offered to the authorities as a lead on some of the harassing deliveries.

In a statement a week ago, eBay apologized to the victims of the harassment, adding that the company ‘holds its employees to high standards of conduct and ethics and certainly will continue to simply take appropriate action to ensure these standards are followed

As the authorities and eBay’s lawyers continued to look to the allegations, the defendants allegedly deleted their WhatsApp and phone data under the guidelines of Baugh, further obstructing what had by then turn into a federal investigation.

An internal investigation was launched after eBay was notified for legal reasons enforcement in August 2019 of ‘suspicious actions by its security personnel,’ company officials wrote in a prepared statement. The employees were fired in September, the business said. The company’s then-CEO Devin Wenig stepped down in September.

Wenig said during the time he was stepping down over differences with the board of directors. He received $57 million in severance.

The company said that the internal investigation found that, while Wenig’s communications ‘were inappropriate, there was no evidence that he knew beforehand about or authorized what that were later directed toward the blogger and her husband.

Wenig doubled-down on the finding in an interview with the WSJ this week, insisting he didn’t order almost any harassment of the Steiners, nor was he alert to the security team’s efforts.

He said that he was enjoying a month-long sabbatical in Italy during the time the so-called activity happened last August. He said he wasn’t made alert to what happened into the details were disclosed publicly by the DA’s office a week ago.

‘It’s totally embarrassing, and it’s just ridiculous,’ that he told the Journal. ‘It’s so maybe not the culture of the business.’

Wymer added that he would ‘never condone or participate in any such activity’.

In a statement a week ago, eBay apologized to the victims of the harassment, adding that the company ‘holds its employees to high standards of conduct and ethics and certainly will continue to simply take appropriate action to ensure these standards are followed.

The six former eBay workers charged in the case could each confront 10 years if convicted of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and tamper with witnesses.