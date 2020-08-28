‘Blocking access to constitutional justice’: Armenian lawyer blasts court merger plan – Armenian News

The proposition to produce a supreme judicial body working out the functions of the Constitutional and Cassation courts is identical to “robbing” specific residents of their right to workout constitutional justice, according to Artur Ghambaryan, a member of the federal government panel elaborating changes to the fundamental law.

In a public post on Facebook, the lawyer voiced his criticism of the just recently authorized reform, explaining it as an effort to obstruct the right to filing specific appeals with the high court.

He pointed out the justice design in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) where the Supreme Court works out both functions (constitutional and cassation), thus minimizing the possibilities for residents to lodge specific appeals at their own discretion. Ghambaryan keeps in mind that in the duration in between 2009- 2020, the court got 9 appeals, of which just one was discovered acceptable and taken under case.