Blockchains and the Eastern Bloc, August 14–21 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Blockchains and the Eastern Bloc, August 14–21



Every Friday, Law Decoded provides analysis on the week’s crucial stories in the worlds of policy, guideline and law.

The political machinations of Eastern Europe have actually controlled current headings. Protests unmatched considering that the fall of the Soviet Union have actually rocked Belarus for weeks. Outrage overthe Aug 8 election that has actually seen opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya leave the nation has actually threatened the long time rule of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, the so-called “last dictator in Europe.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph