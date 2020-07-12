Blockchain Platform Targets Change in Agriculture & Fishing Industries

Release, a blockchain-powered social commerce platform, has announced on July 12 that its platform is ready to transform the agriculture and fishing industry.

The agriculture and fishery industries have a huge potential to scale at a worldwide level if issues such as for example logistical efficiency and price fairness may be solved. Release has reportedly developed a social commerce architecture that will assist in transforming the worldwide agriculture and fisheries logistics. It explained that:

“Sellers will be able to decide on the spot prices of freshly picked vegetables, fruits, fishes, shellfishes, etc. while selling to a general buyer. This can potentially solve the major concerns in this industry and optimize it massively – for the benefit of both buyers as well as sellers.”

According to Release, logistics and provide chain inefficiency and having less effective communication between buyers and sellers are several of the most prominent challenges that social commerce is facing. Release stressed that social commerce platform would eliminate the role of middlemen further strengthening the scope of agriculture and fishing in ecommerce.

Social Commerce and Decentralization

Social commerce is really a subset of e-commerce that requires social media—online media that supports social interaction—and user contributions to aid online exchanging of products. Release aims to combine social networking and ecommerce, to provide a robust social commerce platform that is distributed and decentralized in nature.

The project has utilized cutting-edge technologies like Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to produce a robust, safe, secure, and transparent social commerce platform.

‘Release’ indigenous token enables holders to get into features on the platform to purchase services, skills, products and services, among others.