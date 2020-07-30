Blockchain Is Key to Future ‘Hyperconnected Economy,’ Say Researchers

According to a report by marketing research company HFS Research, blockchain innovation will play a definitive function in developing the future “hyperconnected economy.”

A report excerpt just recently launched by HFS for Big Four auditing EY recommends that “we are hurtling toward a hyperconnected economy, and blockchain will provide the way to make it happen.”

Blockchain assists in massive partnership

The report discusses that whole environments are being established throughout the services provided by various companies. The researchers declare that “no single organization owns the entire customer experience, and competitors and peers need to figure out how to collaborate.” The tool which HFS researchers think will facilitate this big scale partnership is blockchain:

“Blockchain in combination with other emerging technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence will provide the way to make it happen.”

HFS thinks that blockchain has 6 functions that are accountable for its success and future adoption. These functions include its capability to drive dispersed information sharing, consensus-driven trust cuts, immutability, security guaranteed by information hashing, clever agreements and the versatility of being able to utilize permissioned (handled) or permissionless (open) systems.

Per the report, the variety of engagements indicated for blockchain services almost doubled in 2019 and “over 15% of blockchain solutions are reaching production stage, nearly a 3X increase from 2018.”