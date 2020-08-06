Blockchain Heroes Refuse to Accept ‘Old World’ Fiat Payments

Digital antiques trading card series Blockchain Heroes releases today, however will not be buyable with old-fashioned fiat or charge card payments. Instead trading card fans will just be able to purchase packs utilizing WAX tokens, presently priced at $0.05

“We’re fighting the centralizers in the Blockchain Heroes universe,” stated co-creator JoelComm “Why the heck are we going to use any of the old world financial systems?”

In a livestream of The Bad Crypto Podcast onAug 5, Comm and co-host Travis Wright likewise exposed they ‘d partnered with trading card business Topps to launch a crossover character from the Garbage Pail Kids series.

‘Adam Bomb’ from Topps’ Garbage Pail Kids will be born-again as ‘Atomic Adam’ in the Blockchain Heroes universe. Comm and Wright airdropped the non-fungible token (NFT) live to fans with addresses including cards from either series.

Screenshot from The Bad Crypto Podcast

The free gift remained in advance of Blockchain Heroes’ release onAug 8. The company will be making a little less than 125,000 cards readily available for sale on the WAX blockchain including 50 special superheroes influenced by leading influencers, innovators and content developers throughout the blockchain neighborhood.

The 2 kinds of packs readily available– Hero and Titan– will include cards with superheroes varying in rarity from ‘common’ to ‘mythical’ and kept on the blockchain in the type of NFTs. Each card will be appointed a special minting recognition number, offering transparent sales and trading history, immutable ownership records, and provable deficiency.

The task is moneyed by a WAX Labs grant and will release on the WAX blockchain.

Limiting purchase speed

Unlike previous sales of NFT trading cards, Blockchain Heroes is preparing to limitation purchases of packs to 10 and 25 at a time in an effort to stop whales from hoarding and reselling on secondary markets.

In May 2020, Garbage Pail Kids cards offered out in less than 28 hours on WAX, with collectors seeing up to 25 x returns in a secondary market. More just recently, 125,000 digital antiques from Star Trek’s William Shatner offered out on the blockchain in less than 9 minutes.

“We welcome whales, but we want to slow the roll,” Comm clarified. “We don’t care if we sell out in nine minutes.”