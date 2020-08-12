Blockchain Firm Says Banks Need DLT to Manage Identities Better

Blockchain firm HashCash Consultants declares that banks are “chief arbiters” of individuals’s identities, and need blockchain innovation to do it better.

According to anAug 11 statement, “accurate identification of an individual is central to banking activities which makes them the chief arbiter of people’s identities.” Still, the existing system is not without its problems:

“The existing manual processes make identification time-consuming and susceptible to errors. HashCash aims to streamline the process by helping the partner bank create digital identities for the customers over a decentralized network, where the customer data will be recorded on an immutable ledger, eliminating any chance of identity theft and forgery.”

Per the statement, a United Arab Emirates bank will utilize the blockchain-based digital identity system used by HashCash. A representative informed Cointelegraph that he can not expose which bank they are referring to “due to legalities involved in the clauses.”

HashCash strategies to develop a federated and sovereign digital identity architecture to be utilized in banking procedures. The system would supposedly streamline identity confirmation and simplify client onboarding, loan applications and processing, and understand your customer look for account opening.

Chowdhury declares that HashCash’s digital identity system assists banks in developing digital identities for consumers on a decentralized network, which avoids theft and forgery of qualifications.

Decentralized identity options are ending up being a progressively active location of advancement in the cryptocurrency area. At the start of June, an agent of LG’s infotech subsidiary, LG CNS, informed Cointelegraph that blockchain-based identity systems might end up being the brand-new requirement. He has actually reached to state that “maybe all login functions can be replaced.”

At completion of May, LG CNS likewise revealed a collaboration with United States- based business Evernym focused on establishing a blockchain identity requirement for the World Wide Web Consortium.