Blockchain-Based Smart City Project LImestone Plans for Token Listing

Limestone Network, a Singapore- based blockchain project for structure smart cities, has actually revealed on July 23 it will note its native token-LIMEX on Bitrue crypto exchange for trading.

According to the report, LIMEX will incorporate a whole smart city’s applications such as residential or commercial property management, retail shopping malls, payments, monetary services, transport, parking, F&B and home entertainment, to develop a smart metropolitan community.

Leverage blockchain for information management and personal privacy

Limestone Network began with a 100- hectare personal advancement project in Phnom Penh, the capital city ofCambodia It plans to have 10,000 occupants and a day-to-day population of 190,000 individuals on board.

Limestone Network has actually apparently embraced blockchain innovation to make it possible for information collection by means of citizens’ everyday touchpoints and sharing without getting into customers’ personal privacy. They likewise anticipate this will provide a more extensive understanding of the city’s functions, consisting of roadway traffic, power and water intake, resident motions, and more.

The project plans to consist of third-party partners such as ride-hailing apps, telcos and banks to reinforce the community in the future.

People’s approval for their information and use

Limestone, a permission-based network, is stated to enable customers to handle approval for their information and use. Service suppliers and merchants will have the ability to confirm customers’ identities by asking for the information by means of personal smart agreements. Eddie Lee, Co- creator and Managing Partner of Limestone Network stated that: “The beauty of blockchain is the ability to give power back to consumers,”

Secure information mobility likewise gets rid of the requirement for intermediaries such as companies in between provider and customers. These expense savings can then be moved to customers.

Limestone likewise has a mobile app that will be a user interface for citizens to sign up for a digital passport. Once their identities are confirmed after evaluating versus international databases, they access to functions such as digital payments, constructing gain access to, applications for microloans and more.

Cointelegraph reported that South Korea’s capital plans to release its own digital currency as part of its quote to change into a blockchain-based smart city. China has actually likewise presented a separately established blockchain-based recognition system for its smart city facilities.