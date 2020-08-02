Blockchain-based IP Protection Application Gets Investment

Blockchain equity capital fund NEM Ventures has actually apparently bought SharpShark, a Chilean start-up leveraging the Symbol blockchain platform to provide timestamping options for material developers to safeguard their copyrights. It will likewise permit them to tokenize or move their productions.

Content developers and blockchain digital protection

According to the report, SharpShark is created for developers varying from authors, academics and reporters to professional photographers, artists and designers. The platform will produce a digital signature that will be released to text and images to the Symbol blockchain. The information is saved in immutable kind and is certified with personal privacy policies.

SharpShark’s primary usage cases cover media, academic community and user-generated material platforms. The business stated authors and reporters can utilize SharpShark to identify plagiarism, avoid copyright violations and produce a portfolio from their copyrights. Kailin O’Donnell, Co-Founder and General Partner at NEM Ventures included that:

“Existing timestamping solutions have fallen short and copyright deposits are extremely costly. SharpShark’s digital timestamping service records artwork, aiming to protect creators’ moral rights to their work by detecting plagiarism and copyright infringement.”

As Cointelegraph formerly reported, blockchain innovation can considerably assist among the best difficulties for digital material developers: preserving copyright over their work.