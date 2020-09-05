Blockchain-based app easing pandemic travel launched

A blockchain-based app intended to make travel throughout the pandemic much easier has actually been launched.

The app, called ICC AOKpass, permits users to validate their COVID-19 status quickly. Dorjee Sun, CEO of blockchain company Perlin, informed CIR Magazine that ICC AOKpass “uses a common global standard that can be deployed and used anywhere in the world today. It can adapt to the rules of any given country and allows users to instantly verify their COVID-19 compliance status anytime, anywhere.”

ICC AOKpass was evaluated by a number of business, consisting of Singapore- based company Energy Drilling and International SOS. The companies had actually chosen team members on their method to an oil drilling platform take a polymerase domino effect (PCR) test for COVID with the medical outcomes minimized theapp The outcomes were then sent out to the customer and assisted assist in entry through the Thailand airport.

Juliana Gim, handling director of International SOS Singapore, stated that the effective experience of ICC AOKpass describes to everybody how to resume travel because of the Coronavirus pandemic securely.

“The successful pilot of ICC AOKpass with Energy Drilling is encouraging as it marks an important step in our journey and the aim of implementing a trusted and standardised global system to facilitate the return to work across many industries. In time, we hope that this will see widespread adoption to facilitate a fast, safe and secure return to work.”

The pandemic has actually motivated blockchain companies to take a look at how they can assist alleviate travel constraints set out by authorities.