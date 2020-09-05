Blockchain And LMS: A Proof Of Concept

Combining Blockchain Technology With LMSs

Blockchain innovation– fantastic possible, ideal? This is what we have actually heard over the previous 6 years; and, if you remain in supply chain management (SCM), the usage cases are apparent. But, what if you’re not in SCM? For example, my business remains in the knowing area and we deal with Learning Management Systems (LMS). More particularly, we deal with SAP and their LMS SAP SuccessFactors.

We began asking standard concerns like: What can blockchain provide for knowing, what are the usage cases, exist utilize cases, what innovation is offered, and so on We began asking these concerns 2 years back, and over the previous couple of years discovered that SAP has actually invested greatly in blockchain and Hyperledger Fabric (see).

Blockchain is still reasonably brand-new and LMS is a big subject so we wished to keep it easy.

Why Combine Blockchain With An LMS?

What we discovered was really fascinating. First, credentialing programs or accreditations depend upon a system to firmly keep and supply standardization and ease of gain access to (directed by internal service guidelines and/or policy obviously). Secondly, credentialing/certifications are straight connected to and depend on discovering history or discovering conclusion information; and conclusion information is …