Blockbusters are back as ‘Tenet’ makes $20m US debut

Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s science fiction epic, made $20m in box-office sales in its debut weekend in the US, in an important test for cinemas looking to roll out blockbusters after the pandemic locked down Hollywood.

After months of shuttered theatres, Hollywood has hung its hopes of jump-starting their business on the shoulders of Mr Nolan, a film-maker with a strong record of churning out box office hits, and one of the cinema’s most ardent defenders.

The director behind Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy has delivered in markets outside the US. The movie had made $126m in the rest of the world before its US debut.

In the US and Canada, the film drew about $20.2m over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to ComScore. Tenet was not screened in two major markets, New York and California, where cinemas remained closed due to the pandemic.

The results were “on the low end of expectations”, said Jeff Bock, a longtime box office analyst for Exhibitor Relations.

Mr Bock expects this weekend’s results to inform the fate of cinemas for the rest of this year. “Warner Bros no doubt put Tenet in there as a guinea pig. It’s a very expensive guinea pig,” he said. “You have to give audiences a carrot that is worth chasing. And Tenet is that.”

He had predicted…