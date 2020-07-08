Blob-like sea creature washes up on Queensland beach leaving experts baffled

A bizarre looking creature washed up on a Queensland beach has left locals baffled.

Pictures of the mysterious creature were shared by a Facebook user who stumbled across it during her morning walk.

‘Discovering a creature on the beach – don’t think it’s ambergris that is whale poop worth a king’s ransom,’ she wrote.

The image shows the blob-like creature on the sand with slimy skin and peculiar features.

‘Alien?’ one individual asked.

‘Could it be a sea hare. Used to do a seek out images and there’s some pretty blobby pics,’ another suggested.

Griffith University Marine Biologist Dr Olaf Meynecke explained the mysterious sea creature might be a tunicate, also called sea pork.

‘But (it’s) perhaps not the classic single tunicate that we normally know from diving along rocky shores or reefs. This one appears to be the one that formed a colony of several individual tunicates,’ Meynecke told 7News.

‘Once they wash ashore everything looks like an individual blurb however in the water it would reveal its more technical structure.

‘Most single tunicates are actually very beautiful organisms somewhere within a vertebrate and invertebrate – though they technically don’t have a vertebrae, they’re still in the group Chordata.’