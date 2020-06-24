BLM Vandals Destroy Statue Of Anti-Slavery Activist And Immigrant

A gaggle of non-peaceful protesters in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday night time, tore down a statue of Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian-American immigrant who died preventing to finish slavery throughout the Civil War.

A report by Seehafer News signifies rioters crammed the streets following the arrest of 28-year-old Devonere Johnson, a “black activist” who “has been present at several Black Lives Matter protests.”

“Fury exploded outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday night as protesters smashed windows at the statehouse, attacked a state senator, and tore down two iconic statues — including one of an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery during the Civil War,” the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

According to WKOW, the violent group decapitated the Heg statue and disposed of the physique in Lake Monona.

They add, “Heg fought for the Union during the Civil War and was a stark opponent of slavery during that time.”

Hans Christian Heg was an abolitionist who died within the Civil War preventing in opposition to slavery. https://t.co/JOIVJoQQwH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 24, 2020

Pure Ignorance

Welcome to mob rule led by individuals blind to the details and historical past they’re attempting to destroy.

Heg is the very embodiment of what makes America the best nation on Earth – an immigrant who gave his life attempting to create a extra excellent union.

Heg, in becoming a member of the Union trigger within the Civil War declared: “The government of our adopted country is in danger. It is our duty as brave and intelligent citizens to extend our hands in defense of the cause of our Country and of our homes.”

He later died after being shot on the sector at Chickamauga.

Is there any extra stable proof that vandals, spurred on by Black Lives Matter activists, are merely destroying property as a result of they really feel they’ll get away with it at this level?

Nothing fairly units again the message of your trigger than motion that will seemingly be cheered by the pro-slavery Confederacy.

The Hans Christian Heg statue is mendacity headless in lake Monona. #wkow pic.twitter.com/0grawivgtf — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) June 24, 2020

Arrest These Thugs

People who destroy different individuals’s property are thugs – whether or not white, black, no matter gender or spiritual trigger, they’re thugs. They are additionally criminals and must be handled accordingly.

Vandalism, looting, and normal anarchy are gateway crimes to bigger issues, akin to arson, or within the case of Seattle, shootings.

This was on full show in Madison final night time, the place crowds tearing down statues then pivoted to assaulting lawmakers.

Via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:

During the melee late Tuesday, Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a photograph of protesters. “I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” Carpenter advised a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter following the assault.

I consider that is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he advised us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed strolling in the direction of the Capitol. We known as paramedics. An ambulance is right here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday introduced that he has “authorized” regulation enforcement officers to arrest anybody making an attempt to destroy historic statues on federal property, against the law punishable by as much as 10 years in jail.