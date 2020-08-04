BLM Threatens Louisville Business Owners

The violent racist group Black Lives Matter has graduated to a public display of their formerly covert practices. Thus the Louisville Courier-Journal reported on Sunday that business owners in Louisville received letters from BLM thugs.

The letters contained a list of demands that the owners had to capitulate to, or else. The paper referenced a press release delivered by BLM terrorists who told one owner to put it on his front door so “your business is not f***ed with.”

Extortion pure and simple. Because if you don’t kneel to BLM and thus refuse to put it on your door, then, the letter implies, you will be “f***ed with.”

But one Cuban businessman is standing up to BLM. Fernando Martinez, who is a partner in the Ole Restaurant Group and came to the U.S. on a raft from Castro’s Cuba when he was 18, said this to BLM:

“There comes a time in life that you have to make a stand and you have to really prove your convictions and what you believe in. All good people need to denounce this. How can you justified (sic) injustice with more injustice?”

No letter went on his front door.