BLM rioters defy curfew and try to storm fence outside of Kenosha County Courthouse while throwing bottles and fireworks at cops  – Armenian News

Protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake entered their 3rd night in Kenosha on Tuesday as crowds collected outside the county courthouse and encountered cops, throwing bottles and fireworks at officers.

About 300 demonstrators defied the city’s 8pm curfew once again after Governor Tony Evers stated a state of emergency situation previously following a night of violence and damage that saw rioters set fire to companies and automobiles throughout the city, the Daily Mail reports.

Kenosha has actually ended up being the country’s newest flashpoint in a summer season of racial discontent after law enforcement officer shot 29- year- old Blake, an unarmed black guy, several times in the back throughout a fight on Sunday, leaving him incapacitated.

The shooting comes 3 months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis which stimulated across the country demonstrations versus cops cruelty and bigotry.

As stress flared for a 3rd night, cops in riot equipment fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash- bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with bold demonstrators outside a courthouse and surrounding park in downtown Kenosha.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department likewise released at least 4 armored patrol automobiles fitted with roofing turrets from which deputies fired tear gas containers into the crowd, lots of of whom tossed water bottles, bricks, …