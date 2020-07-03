BLM protests may be the largest in U.S. history as more than 26MILLION Americans have attended

Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted across the United States may be the largest demonstrations in the country’s history, with up to 26million people participating.

The figures come from four recent polls – including one released by Civis Analytics – that discovered that 15 million people to 26 million people have been a part of demonstrations that spawned following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

‘I’ve never seen self-reports of protest participation that high for a specific issue over this type of short period,’ Neal Caren, associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told the New York Times.

The surveys suggest that at the minimum, seven million people participated in demonstrations over the last many weeks.

In comparison, roughly three million to five million people came out for the Woman’s March of 2017 about the same day. That event was highly organized in contrast with BLM demonstrations, which have been much more organic.

‘Really, it’s hard to overstate the scale with this movement,’ said Deva Woodly, an associate at work professor of politics at the New School.

Civil rights marches in the 1960s were not not exactly as big, the professor added.

‘If we added up all those protests during that period, we’re discussing hundreds of thousands of men and women, but not millions,’ she said.

A review of international protests for independence by Erica Chenoweth, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School, found that roughly 3.5 per cent of a country’s population protest to unseat government leadership.

More than 4,700 demonstrations have happened in the United States since May 26, averaging out to roughly 140 per day.

‘The geographic spread of protest is really a really important characteristic and helps signal the depth and breadth of a movement’s support,’ said Kenneth Andrews, a sociology professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Professor Woodly explained that the protests are happening in such vast numbers because activists are gaining guidance and framework because of their demonstrations from Black Lives Matter.

There does appear to be some correlation in activism and disdain for Trump and his administration. A poll from The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that one in five Americans said that they have participated in a protest since the start of Trump’s administration. Some 19 per cent of Americans said they were not used to protesting.

At least 1,360 counties in the United States – roughly 40 % – have had some type of Black Lives Matter protests. Nearly 95 per cent of the counties are majority white and not exactly three-quarters of the counties had populations of more than 75 per cent white.

‘Without gainsaying the reality and significance of generalized white support for the movement in the early 1960s, the number of whites who were active in a sustained way in the struggle were comparatively few, and undoubtedly nothing like the percentages we have seen taking part in recent weeks,’ said Douglas McAdam, an emeritus professor at Stanford University who studies social movements.

Younger and wealthier Americans will also be participating in more of the demonstrations. The largest share of protesters have come from the age group for folks under the age of 35.

Recent videos of police violence towards protesters or toward the black community were a huge motivating factor as to why people participated for the first time.

With the coronavirus pandemic also ravaging the United States, folks are also having more time for you to engage in activism.

‘With being home rather than being able to do as much, that might be amplifying a thing that is already type of critical, something that’s already a powerful catalyst, and that is the video,’ said Daniel Q. Gillion, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

‘If you’re not moved by the George Floyd video, you have nothing in you. And that catalyst can now be amplified by the proven fact that individuals probably have more time to engage in protest activity.’