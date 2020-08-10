BLM Protesters Take Over Liberal Neighborhood

Black Lives Matter protesters took over the mostly liberal residential neighborhood of Georgetown in Washington D.C. on Saturday night, shouting homophobic slurs as they purposely tried to wake up the residents of the neighborhood.

The Black Lives Matter rioters descended on the area just before midnight on Saturday night and screamed, “Wake your a** up!” One person was spotted shouting through a megaphone, “If we don’t get no justice, then you don’t get no sleep!”

Other protesters banged pots and pans in an attempt to wake up locals. (Warning: The following series of brief videos contains foul language and graphic imagery.)

The protesters then threatened to stay in front of homes until the residents listened to them. When they went so far as to call one resident a racist, the person replied, “I am a person of color.”