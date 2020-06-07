BLM Protesters in UK Tear Down Statue of Slave Trader Edward Colston

Breaking News

This is just how much the killing of George Floyd has disgusted not only America, however the world … Black Lives Matter protesters in England destroyed a more than 100-year-old statue honoring a slave trader.

The moment #BlackLivesMattterUK pulled down the statue of merchant slave trader Edward Colston in #Bristol Epic. pic.twitter.com/fU0BToyLNI — Sam (@SamuelLiddell) June 7, 2020

The UK’s had a weekend full of demonstrations, but this one’s gotta function as most symbolic. The crowd dismantled a bronze statue of Edward Colton in the shipping town of Bristol … and taking it down was not enough for them.

After using ropes to pull the monument off its base, the protesters dragged it over to the River Avon and tossed into the water … watching it quickly sink.

#Bristol statue of Edward Colston has been pulled down and pushed into the harbour during the #BlackLivesMattter march pic.twitter.com/ME1yxAhw7G — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) June 7, 2020

The statue had stood in Bristol since 1895 in tribute to Colton, who traded an estimated 84,000 African men, women and young ones to the Caribbean and North America.

Several petitions have failed to have the statue removed, but the BLM crowd wouldn’t normally be denied and massive cheers went up — from white people too — since it sunk to the bottom of the river.