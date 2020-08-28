BLM Protesters Harass, Hurl Slurs at Black Trump Supporter Vernon Jones

Even Vernon Jones, a black previous Democrat and supporter of President Trump, wasn’t safe from the mob outside the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night.

Jones, who was accompanied by a lady as he attempted to browse his method to his hotel, was confronted by Black Lives Matter activists and struck with insults and racist slurs.

At initially, the set appear rather gathered, with the lady even smiling as she remedies among the oblivious protesters who informs his little pals that Jones remains in Congress.

Things get a little tense, nevertheless, as the mob surrounds them and starts to yell curs.

DC– BLM bothersRep Vernon Jones and his better half after RNC. pic.twitter.com/JJooioAhv1 — ShatteredWorldMedia (@MediaShattered) August 28, 2020

RELATED: Rand Paul And His Wife Attacked By Angry Mob Outside White House

Jones Apparently Doesn’ t Matter

Upon hearing that Jones is not, in truth, a congressman, the protester in the video reacts by saying sorry and providing reasoned discourse about their opposing views.

Just joking, he really responded “f*** this dude!”

Which, you need to offer him credit, is 2 words more than his typical vocabulary …