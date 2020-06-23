BLM Leader And Bernie Supporter Calls For Destruction Of Churches, Statues Of Jesus

Shaun King, a significant determine within the Black Lives Matter motion, is looking for the destruction of church buildings and statues of Jesus Christ throughout America.

King, who as soon as opened a Brooklyn rally for then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, mentioned the statues characterize “white supremacy.”

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” he tweeted. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

Remarkably, the activist proceeded to level out that when Jesus and his household sought refuge and tried to “blend in,” they went to Egypt “not Denmark.”

“Tear them down,” he insisted.

Destroy Churches

In one other Twitter publish, King referred to as on his fellow Black Lives Matter activists to destroy church buildings.

“All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down,” he demanded. “They are a gross form [of] white supremacy.”

“Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

As Fox News reports, quite a few cultures internationally depict Jesus in ways in which resemble their very own communities.

King is actually calling for the destruction of home windows at church buildings, if not outright arson as a way to take down such stained-glass constructions.

King Courts Controversy

King is about as shady a determine as one can discover within the Black Lives Matter motion.

He raises cash for the trigger however has had little accountability for it winds up. He falsely accuses individuals of hate crimes and by no means retracts or apologizes for the lies.

In 2019, King insinuated a white man had been liable for the capturing loss of life of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in Houston, Texas. Two black males have been arrested for the homicide.

A yr prior, he falsely accused a Texas state trooper of sexually assaulting a lady and holding her “hostage” in jail.

He is continuously accused of beginning up enterprise ventures solely to have them dissolve leaving individuals unemployed and questioning the place the entire cash went.

It additionally looks as if a very good time to remind his followers that King has earned the nickname “Talcum X” for allegedly pretending to be black. His start certificates lists two white parents, although he claims the person listed on the certificates was his adoptive father.