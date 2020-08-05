BLM Activist Cori Bush ousts long-time Mo. Rep. Lacy Clay : NPR

Jackson Delong
In this 2017 file image, Cori Bush speaks on a bullhorn to protesters outside theSt Louis Police Department head office. Bush is predicted to leading longtimeRep William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District Democratic main.

Cori Bush, a nurse and Black Lives Matter activist, has actually ousted longtime Missouri U.S.Rep William Lacy Clay in a Democratic main, according to The Associated Press.

It’s the latest example of a progressive opposition topping a long-tenured Democratic incumbent.

Clay has actually represented the state’s first Congressional District, aroundSt Louis, given that2001 He prospered his daddy in representing the district.

The more youthful Clay topped Bush by 20 portion points in the 2018 main, however Bush’s profile has actually increased ever since, …

