BLM Activist Cori Bush ousts long-time Mo. Rep. Lacy Clay : NPR

toggle caption Jeff Roberson/ AP. Jeff Roberson/ AP.

Cori Bush, a nurse and Black Lives Matter activist, has actually ousted longtime Missouri U.S.Rep William Lacy Clay in a Democratic main, according to The Associated Press.

It’s the latest example of a progressive opposition topping a long-tenured Democratic incumbent.

Clay has actually represented the state’s first Congressional District, aroundSt Louis, given that2001 He prospered his daddy in representing the district.

The more youthful Clay topped Bush by 20 portion points in the 2018 main, however Bush’s profile has actually increased ever since, …