“Azatutyun” radio station. Today, the US Secretary of State had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, discussing the “latest positive impetus” in the Armenian-Azerbaijani process – the release of Armenian captives remaining in the country.

“Today I spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali about how the United States can continue to support the latest positive impetus in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks,” Anthony Blinken wrote on Twitter.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, the US Secretary of State and the President of Azerbaijan discussed “recent positive progress” and further concrete steps towards peace in the South Caucasus, including demarcation, demarcation, opening of transport routes, and the release of remaining Armenian detainees.

Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ readiness to assist by engaging with bilateral partners, including through our role as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help countries find lasting lasting peace. “

The Secretary of State also noted the “increase in respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms” and “appreciated the important role that Azerbaijan continues to play in Europe’s energy security”.