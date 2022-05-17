Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the United States on May 18 to discuss Armenia-Turkey rapprochement, Anadolu agency reported.

Çavuşoղlu will pay an official visit to the United States to hold the first ministerial meeting within the framework of the Turkey-US Strategic Mechanism.

The situation in Ukraine, Sweden’s membership in Finland, Finland, the purchase of a new batch of Turkish F-16 fighter jets from the United States, and the modernization of Turkish aircraft will be discussed.

According to the agency, it is also planned to discuss all the issues in Turkey-US bilateral relations.